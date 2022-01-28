10 iconic pictures of celebrities that trended this week

Pictures trending on social media

January is almost over and celebrities are still serving hot looks on social media that are trending.

This week marked the One-Week celebration of Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s passing on January 17, 2022.



The event saw many celebrities in the various showbiz circles in attendance. Many of them looked their best as though casting for a Hollywood scene.



Fashionably dressed icons stole the spotlight and made headlines. KKD, Mona4Reall, Salma Mumin, Fadda Dickson among others made it to this week’s list of fashionably dressed icons.



Away from the funeral, it can be recalled actress Tracey Boakye celebrated her birthday over the weekend and served her best style to her fans on Instagram at her birthday celebration.



Nana Aba Anamoah launched her foundation ‘Hearts Wide Open’ on January 27, 2022, where she glammed herself with a beautiful dress to grace the occasion.



For more graceful pictures shared this week, scroll down.

Salma Mumin and Mona4Reall







Fadda Dickson







Tracey Boakye





KKD







Nana Aba Anamoah







Nana Ama McBrown





Sister Afia







Kafui Danku







Sarkodie





MzVee



