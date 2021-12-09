10% of Ghanaians stream religious music - Spotify Wrapped 2021 data reveals

Spotify is an advertisement streaming and media services provider

2021 Spotify Wrapped revealed that 10% of Ghanaian Spotify users’ most-streamed music genres are religious-related.

Although rap, Afropop, and Afrobeat run the show in Ghana–showcasing how much the people love to party in the midst of a pandemic — as many as 10 religious genres found themselves in the Top 100 genres.



The data provided by Spotify’s Wrapped 2021 is even more revealing when you cut it down to the Top 50. Whereas worship, Naija worship, CCM, World worship, Anthem worship, and Christian music found a seat in the Ghanaian people’s 50 best genres to stream on Spotify, Nigeria’s Top 50 was marked by just three religious genres, while Kenya’s and South Africa’s counted only two and a single one, respectively.



Remarkably, in Uganda, religious music genres listed in the Top 100 all got a spot high up in the first 50 ranks, with CCM leading the way in 26th position.



In Nigeria, the highest-ranked religious genre (Naija worship) placed 45th on the list — curiously even below Ghanaian hip-hop (#40). Similarly, in Ghana, Naija worship (#34) ranked higher than Ghanaian gospel (#56).



Meanwhile, Christian alternative rock ranked 67th in both Kenya and Nigeria. While it gained its highest streaming time in Uganda, placing at #39, the genre did not make it into the Ghanaian market’s Top 100.

See what and how religious music genres charted on Spotify in Ghana, in 2021:



GHANA:



#33 Worship



#34 Naija worship



#35 CCM

#38 World worship



#44 Anthem worship



#45 Christian music



#56 Ghanaian gospel



#62 Gospel

#64 Christian pop



#87 Contemporary gospel



