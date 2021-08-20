10 photos to celebrate Samira Bawumia on her 41st birthday

Second lady, Samira Bawumia

• Samira Bawumia is 41 years today

• Her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that her kindness shines brighter than her beauty



• Samira is considered as one of the most stylish women in the country



The second lady, Samira Bawumia, is 41 years today!



Although her husband in his message to her argued that Samira’s kindness shines more than her beauty, Ghanaians will forever tag her as one of the most stylish wives of a vice president.



“The kindness of your heart shines through even brighter than your beauty. Happy birthday, darling. I love you,” Dr Bawumia posted on Instagram.

Ghanaians have praised the second lady for promoting local brands at every public appearance.



Her glam team consists of designers, makeup artists, accessory brands and photographers who are all based in the country.



Samira in 2017 was adjudged Style Icon at Glitz Style Awards



To celebrate the second lady on her big day, here are 10 photos of Samira Bawumia ‘applying pressure’ to style and elegance.



