10 pictures from stars making rounds on social media

Celebrities who graced the week

Stonebwoy celebrates wife on birthday

Anita Akuffo and Serwaa Amihere grace themselves with local prints



Nana Ama McBrown’s trendy hair extension



Social media sometimes feels empty without the posts of some celebrities grooving and twirling in pictures.



Posts from stars sit hot every week as many can’t hold back from sharing their best pictures which amass thousands of likes in minutes.



When you’re a celeb, all you need is an Instagram account to get the whole Internet talking.



GhanaWeb brings you up to date on the trendiest post from celebrities on social media. From birthdays to street photoshoots, celebrities' social media pages have become the go-to place to get all the latest celeb news, and fans just can’t get enough of them.

Most recently, photos emerged on Instagram of Stonebwoy and his beautiful wife, Dr Louisa, celebrating her birthday. He took the celebration to another step when he set a camera on her on a lunch date.



Anita Akuffo and Serwaa Amihere served looks while dressed in the African print with beams of smiles running through their faces.



It will be a spoiler if all the beans are spilled, so scroll below to see what you missed from your favourite stars this week.



Stonbwoy







<>Dr Louis





Nana Ama McBrown







Serwaa Amihere







Anita Akuffo





Sandra Ankobiah







Yvonne Nelson







Mzbel





Fella Makafui







Salma Mumin



