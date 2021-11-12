10 pictures of celebrities that graced our week

Celebrities that graced our week

During the week as most people went about their dailies, Ghanaweb decided to monitor and share with you pictures that graced the social media accounts of some of your favourite celebrities.

This week was filled with many stylish celeb looks.



Nadia Buari at the GUBA Awards, Berla Mundi in a shiny black dress, Stacy Amoateng’s winning dress to the RTP Awards and Lydia Forson serving looks in Paris.



All of these celebs and more were seen out and about, looking their absolute best.



1 Nadia Buari





2 Stacy Amoateng







3 Serwaa Amihere







4 Nana Ama McBrown with husband





5 Efya







6 Berla Mundi





7 Lydia Forson







8 Mona4Reall







9 Sister Afia





10 Salma Mumin



