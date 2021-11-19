10 pictures of celebrities that graced our week

Top 10 celebrities gracing our week

The week made a special debut by our celebrities gracing our social media pages.

GhanaWeb as usual has monitored and shared with you pictures that enhanced our social media accounts.



Except the Kencys’, Mona4reall and Inna Patty, the list from this week’s stars, with a hassle and without any order involve media personalities and actresses.



When looking at the selected few on the list, It looks more like a battle between the stars.



The week was filled with many simple and stylish looks from the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, Anita Akuffo, Serwaa Amihere and more.



The Kencys’ also celebrated the birthdays of their twin daughters in a very grand way, while Inna Patty stood by a bar in the vintage but classy stylish wear with a hat to go with it.



Serwaa Amihere on a good day presented to us her smiley face coupled with a casual but stylish look.

She looked pretty in her skinny blue jeans and a white t-shirt to match with it. Knowing her very well you might as well not assume she looked ordinary.



From owning five properties to buying a house for her daughter, Fella Makafui shared a sexy picture of herself in a two-piece dress that revealed her curves and body.



To make it even better, see pictures below:



Ken and Tracy Despite (Kency)







Nana Ama McBrown





Fella Makafui







Nadia Buari







Yvonne Nelson





Inna Patty







Cookie T







Mona4reall





Anita Akuffo







Serwaa Amihere



