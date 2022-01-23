10 stunning pictures shared by Gifty Anti to mark her birthday

Gifty Anti celebrates birthday with new pictures

Women advocate and media personality, Gifty Anti, has shared professionally touched pictures of her beautiful self to mark her 52nd birthday.



The pictures which featured her at the beach and also in a studio had the TV personality dressed in different attires for the professionally taken photographs she shared on January 22 and January 23, 2022.



In a message shared with some of the pictures, she said, “Ok now, this is 52!! Like a tree planted by the waters, my leaves are forever green!! Yes, they may whither sometimes, but fresh leaves always pop up!! Stronger and more beautiful!!.”

In November 2021, she took to social media to share a testimony of how she escaped death with her little daughter.



According to Gifty Anti, a car rammed into the back of her car while commuting with her daughter.



“A car just hit my back badly!! HRH is traumatized and the back of the head hurts terribly !! Say a prayer for us” she shared.



As she turns 52, Gifty Anti is highly elated and has offered praises to her Maker.



































