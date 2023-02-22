10th edition of Celestine Donkor’s ‘Celestial Praiz’ slated for March 6

Celestial Praiz is scheduled for March 6, 2023

Celestine Donkor is set to hold the 10 edition of her annual gospel concert dubbed ‘Celestial Praiz’ on March 6, 2023.

Celestial Praiz is an annual gospel musical concert that provides a platform for Christians, ministers of God, and gospel music lovers to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator.



Last year’s event took place at the Dominion Sanctuary of the Victory Bible Church in Awoshie, Accra.



She later did another version of it in the United States of America on 29th July 2022 at the Living Faith Ministry.



In the meantime, the award-winning gospel singer has released her 8th album titled ‘Final Say.’



The album was released to all the online music stores on Saturday, February 11, 2023.



Celestine earlier released the ‘Final Say’ title track (which is a medley of four songs) and another single ‘Amenuveve’ as a precursor to the main album launch.

Other songs on the album are ‘Only You’ (Unplugged), ‘Final Say Reprise’, ‘More Than a Song’, and ‘Edin No.’



The body of work was recorded live at the 9th edition of the Celestial Praiz which was held on 6th March 2023.



Last year, Celestine released ‘Testimony Therapy’, a seven-track EP.



‘Only You’, a song on the album, was nominated for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2022.



