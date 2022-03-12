0
Menu
Entertainment

12 rib-cracking reactions after Hajia Bintu got verified on Twitter

Bintu Ass.png Hajia Bintu is a popular Ghanaian socialite

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: braperucci.africa

Popular video vixen and TikTok star, Hajia Bintu has scored the much-coveted Twitter blue tick, a situation, that has since set the tone for a heated debate on social media.

Following the verification, there have been scores of mixed reactions from netizens who believe that she has not done much to merit it.

While some individuals believe that perhaps she got recognized as a result of her popular enormous butt, others think that it could be as a result of her appearance in Shatta Wale's music video.

Some tweeps however capitalized on the opportunity to troll some mainstream celebrities who have not had such an opportunity despite thier longevity in the showbiz industry.

Read the tweets below





















Source: braperucci.africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man who assaulted commercial sex worker identified
Journalist calls on police to arrest man who abused commercial sex worker
Man who assaulted commercial sex worker identified
‘Forever my bestie’ – Mzbel’s latest post with Prince Kofi Amoabeng reads
Ghana vs. Nigeria clash: Cape Coast Sports Stadium takes on new look
Jerome Otchere writes: The brouhaha over Ghana squad
Abronye committed 'offence of misprision treason' - Martin Amidu
A look at the current state of Asantehene Prempeh II 80-year-old Rolls Royce
Afia Schwarzenegger uncontrollable after viewing late father’s body
Come and answer your 170 questions – Captain Smart chases Bawumia