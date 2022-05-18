GhanaWeb Feature

The glitz and glamour that comes with stardom and being a celebrity makes some celebrities believe they are way above the law and can do whatever pleases them.



However, times and seasons have shown that just like the ordinary person, a celebrity can be put before the courts should they go wrong.



Many may think that the need to crack the whip on celebrities and public figures started under the tenure of the current Inspector General of Police, Dr. Akufo Dampare but that is far from the truth.



GhanaWeb takes a look at sixteen (16) Ghanaian celebrities who have been to prison in the past three decades.



Number 16 - Deeba



Ghanaian musician Deeba was arrested by Interpol after a long search. He allegedly defiled the 8-year-old stepdaughter of his fiancee in the United Kingdom.



According to media reports filed at the time of his arrest, Deeba committed this crime against his "stepchild" between 2006 - 2008. He broke into the Ghanaian music scene with his monster hit Deeba.







Number 15 – Ramzy Amui







William Ramzy Amui popularly known as Ramzy was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in 2010. He was the first runner-up in the first edition of Stars of the Future.



Ramzy and eight others pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, armed robbery, and dishonesty. Ramzy who is now a minister of God was released on December 29, 2017.



Number 14 – Shaka Zulu







Richard Kwabena popularly known Shaka Zulu, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for armed robbery. The poppular celebrity bodyguard and video vixen was charged on two counts, one of each he is supposed to serve 15 years.

The bouncer reportedly robbed a businessman at gunpoint at Baatsona in Accra.



Number 13 – Ibrahim Sima







Ibrahim Sima was the Chief Executive Officer of the Exopa Modelling Agency. He died Thursday, December 4, 2014, at the Nsawam prison where he was serving a 15-year jail term for trafficking narcotics.



Sima passed away after suffering injuries from a football game. Prior to his death, Sima had complained of a headache.



Number 12 – Geeman







Nana Akwasi Agyemang popularly known as G-man was one of Ghana's finest instrumentalists, dancers, and musicians.



In 1995, he shot the taxi driver whiles in a scuffle with him even though it was not his intention to kill the driver but threatened him to reverse a curse he placed on him and his friend Abieku Nyame alias Jagger P after picking sand from their footsteps. He spent 14 years in jail and is currently a pastor.



Number 11 – Mr. Goodies







The Chief Executive Officer of Goodies Production, Isaac Abeiku Aidoo, was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court. He attempted to export 80 pellets of cocaine to London.



The trial of the accused person came to an abrupt end when in his defense he apologized and prayed the court to deal leniently with him as he had never intended to engage in any drug business.



Number 10 – Daasebre Gyamena





Daasebre Gyamena was jailed in the UK for possessing substances suspected to be cocaine when he disembarked from a flight.



He reportedly had in his possession two kilograms of the suspected substance concealed in his suitcase with the street value of about £100,000. He was released from jail in 2007 and died on July 27, 2016.



Number 9 – Kwaw Kese







Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Kwaw Kese, was jailed in 2014 for smoking cannabis in public. The musician was on remand for over a month at the Kumasi Central Prison before he was bailed on December 30, 2014.



High Court judge William Boampong sentenced him to a day in jail and ordered him to pay a fine of Gh¢1,200. He paid the fine and served the one-day jail sentence.



Number 8 – Ohemaa Jacky







Gospel singer/vlogger Ohemaa Jacky was arrested in September for defrauding a lady out of 21,000 euros with claims that she would secure her passport and travel documents.



After spending a week in jail, she was granted bail but then went on the run.



Number 7 – Efia Odo







Efia Odo and 10 ‘Fix The Country campaigners’ were arrested in June for protesting the arrest of other campaigners.



Whilst protesting before the Accra High Court, they were arrested by police and taken to jail before being released later. Efia Odo after the incident stopped her activism and left social media for a while.



Number 6 – Nana Agradaa





Traditional Priest Patricia Asiedu aka Nana Agradaa was arrested in April for illegally operating two tv stations and defrauding Ghanaians.



After she spent some time behind bars, she reemerged claiming to be a born-again Christian. She's now an 'evangelist' known as Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



Number 5 – Bulldog







Artiste manager and entertainment analyst Bulldog was picked by BNI in January and was detained for weeks for threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on live television.



Bulldog later said his arrest was like a movie as the security officials stormed his house with weapons for the utterances hhe made on UTV's United Showbiz program.



Number 4 – Rev Owusu Bempah







The man of God and celebrity pastor Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested by the police after threatening Nana Agradaa.



He and some acolytes stormed her residence with weapons threatening her life, he spent some days in jail before being released on bail.



Number 3 – Akuapem Poloo







Rosemond Brown, known by many as Akuapem Polo was sentenced to 90 days imprisonment.



The actress was charged with the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

This happened when she took a naked picture with her seven year – old boy and posted it on June 30, 2020, on his birthday.



Number 2 – Medikal







Ghanaian hip hop star and rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong was arrested after he posted a video of himself holding a gun on Snapchat.



He was remanded in prison custody for five days. The conclusion was reached by an Accra Circuit court on Friday, October 22, after the musician was arrested for brandishing a gun on social media.



He was granted bail to the tune of GH¢100,000 with one surety on October 26, 2021.



Number 1 – Shata Wale







Ghanaian dancehall/Reggae artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. known as Shatta Wale was arrested for faking reports that, he had been shot by unknown gunmen which was even linked to a death prophecy.



He was given a one-week remand at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of spreading false news that caused fear and panic.



Shatta Wale was granted GH¢100,000 self-recognizance bail on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.



Author: Joel Eshun