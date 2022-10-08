19-year-old dancer neglected by father lives and works on the streets to support two kids

19-year-old father of two

Source: SVTV Africa

A 19-year-old father of two sleeps at the marketplace in Accra Central after working as a porter daily to cater to two girls (ages 3 and 2).

Besides his work as a porter, Derrick Osei loves to dance. According to him, that pushed him onto the streets after dropping out of school. He revealed that he dropped out while in JHS 3 after his grandparent’s death.



Despite his father’s existence, Derrick told SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami that he neglected his responsibility as a father to four children. Three of which are school dropouts.



“The eldest completed JHS, but she could further her education. The second-born and I work in the market as potters. We carry tomatoes for the market women. The other one is in SHS, but my uncle supports her. My father works, but I don’t know if it is my stepmother who has polluted his mind,” Derrick noted.

Derrick’s dream is to be a professional dancer, but he also wishes to either understudy a mechanic or go back to school. He indicated that “I’ve realized that it is important, and the system demands qualifications now.”



Speaking on the street’s influence on him, Derrick mentioned that he is not easily influenced by friends. He acknowledged that he rushed into adult life, but it has also taught him to be hardworking.



“I have never smoked. I don’t take alcohol. Everyone lives a different lifestyle here. Being friends with you doesn’t mean we live the same lifestyle. I have friends with tattoos and piercings, but I don’t have any,” he said on Ghetto Life Story Show.