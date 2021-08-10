19-year-old mother of two reveals she suffers epileptic attacks every day

Source: SVTV Africa

A 19-year-old mother of two, Catherine, lives in a small village called Obengkrom in the Central Region of Ghana. She has suffered epilepsy for a couple of years and she reveals that she gets attacks every day.

Catherine in a chat with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa stated that she never knew her mother, however, her father lives nearby. As a result, she lived with a family member in Kumasi but later moved to her current abode.



“I suffer the attack every day even today. But when it comes I don't realise it till after. It has left me with bruises all over,” Catherine revealed.



Presently she lives with her boyfriend who helps take care of her two children.



She added that he did not notice her condition till later in their relationship. Moreover “her children are also not well. The younger one’s feet have begun to swell but we don't know what it is.”

The village is a small one located in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality.



With no hospitals nearby, inhabitants travel miles to get access to a health facility.



Kindly watch the full interview below.



