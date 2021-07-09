1st and 2nd ladies salaries: NDC emotionally frustrating Ghanaians – Bibi Bright claims

Ghanaian actress, Bibi Bright

Ghanaian actress Bibi Bright has described as ‘emotionally frustrating’ how members of the National Democratic Congress have ‘polluted’ the minds of Ghanaians as far as the payment of salaries to spouses of the president and vice is concerned.



She said the NDC has managed to corrupt the minds of Ghanaians into thinking that the payment of salaries to the first and second ladies is a sinful act.



The decision of the increment in the salaries of the first and second ladies has been met with negative responses from Ghanaians on social media.



They have described as inappropriate the increment of their salaries, particularly at a time when citizens are ‘crying’ for the country to be fixed.

NDC’s Director of Communications, Sammy Gyamfi, in a series of tweets, has stated that the decision by the state to pay wives of President Akufo Addo and his vice a monthly salary is totally uncalled for.



To him, it is patently unconstitutional and reprehensible given the fact that they are not Article 71 Office holders.



"For the records, the spouses of the President and Vice President of the United States of America are not paid any salary by the State. Why ‘Ama Ghana’? His statement read on Twitter.



But reacting to such comments, Bibi Bright who is an active member of the NPP pointed to the fact that government has been paying president’s spouses behind closed doors branded as ‘allowances’.



According to her, now that the president has proposed the payment of salaries which will be taxed just like other civil servants, the opposition wants to corrupt the minds of Ghanaians.



“For years since 2008.’Ama Ghana' has been paying some amounts of money under the table to former first and second ladies till date tagged as "Allowances" As teachers, nurses and other public servants had taxes deducted from their salaries for national building these under the table sums of money was paid with no tax deduction,” she said.

“Today, the president supposes that the 'allowances' that are been paid behind doors should be brought to light and paid as salaries so they can be taxed just like every other public servant, the opposition decides to run with it, twist and turn it to emotionally frustrate the hearts and minds of Ghanaians. How do we ask for accountability and transparency as a nation if we continue to criticize the truth and uphold the unknown?" she added.



