2,331 students in Greater Accra Region experience online sexual romance – Survey

Online romance

A total of 2,331 Senior High School (SHS) students in the Greater Accra Region (GAR) watched sexual content online, last year, a survey by the Cyber Secu­rity Authority (CSA) has revealed.

The study that interviewed 3,622 students in selected SHSs in the region, also found out that 866 students who experienced romance scam involving sex posted sexual contents online.



Additionally, 1,418 students experienced romance scam involving money; 769 encountered bullying on online while 2,025 students have physically met, persons they befriended online.

The Principal Manager, Child online Protection at CSA, Mrs Herrietta Asamoah, disclosed this at the maiden edition Na­tional Cybersecurity Challenge (NCC) held in Kumasi yesterday, said the survey was ongoing to understand children’s online ex­perience to provide targeted interventions.