2 top bloggers who have been caught up in controversies

The year 2021 has so far been saddled with all sorts of drama and controversies surrounding some popular Ghanaian bloggers/ entertainment journalists in the country.



In close succession, these people have been captured in messy situations that became topical perhaps due to their status.



From issues about immorality to fighting with artistes on live TV, these people have been in the news lately but for bad reasons.

Let’s take a look at popular bloggers and entertainment journalists who have been involved in huge controversies



Eugene Osafo Nkansah (Nkonkonsa)











It can be recalled that Abena Korkor named Nkonkonsa, among the men she has had an amorous relationship with.

In an Instagram live video that went viral on social media, Abena admitted to having oral sex with the popular blogger while admitting that there was no penetration.



Eugene was subjected to public ridicule following Abena Korkor’s revelations and this was because his marriage to Victoria Lebene is only 2-years-old.



Although he rendered a public apology to his wife, a section of the public believe it was a wrong move on his part.



Felix Adomako (ZionFelix)



The popular blogger is alleged to have impregnated a gospel artiste called Erica whiles been engaged to a popular make-up artiste called Mina.

According to reports, Zionfelix had sexual encounters with the US-based gospel artiste during the course of promoting her brand.



Although the issue had already spread like wildfire, the popular blogger is yet to publicly address the said rumours.



It was also reported that Zion was forced by Erica's family to perform some traditional rites that somewhat pin them as a couple and to fully accept responsibility for the pregnancy.







This is according to the family is because Erica is one of the leaders in her church choir and as such having a baby out of wedlock would be a dent on her image.

The blogger in a social media post denied being married to Erica.