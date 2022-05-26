0
Menu
Entertainment

2021 GRAMMY: Ghanaian guitarist Joshua Moszi receives certificate of recognition

Josuah Moszi 345678.jpeg Ghanaian guitarist, Joshua Moszi

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: Cederic Kekeli, Contributor

Ghanaian guitarist, Joshua Moszi, has received his Grammy certificate in recognition of his participation as a composer of Angelique Kidjo’s Mother Nature which won the best global music album at the 64th Grammy’s 2021.

The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music awards instrumentalist of the year shared photos of the certificate via his social media handles to celebrate his recognition and success as an instrumentalist.

The extremely talented guitarist has gained dominance in the African music industry featuring and performing on many songs for some of the biggest music icons on the continent.

He has played instrumentals for popular songs such as Burna Boy’s Odogwu, Angelique Kidjo’s One of a kind, Wizkid’s Mine, Rema’s Peace of mind, and Black Sherrif’s Kweku The Traveller.

Joshua Moszi is currently in the United Kingdom to play at the City Splash show with Stonebwoy and other artists including Kranium and Mr. Eazi on Sunday 29th May 2022.

Check out his post on twitter

Source: Cederic Kekeli, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC MP makes damning allegations against Gabby Otchere-Darko over Achimota lands
Ghanaians fume at Italian defender for 'punching' Afena-Gyan during AS Roma celebrations
Education Minister mentioned in US$1.2 million training scandal
'Break the Eight with me' - Ken Agyapong speaks on Presidential ambition
Ken Agyapong’s daughter swept awards at High School graduation in US
Georgina Wood, Elizabeth Ohene, Sir Sam Jonah and others own state lands
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers