2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit: TV3’s Johnnie Hughes and George Britton announced as keynote speakers

Ghana Bloggers Summit

Source: Prince Akpah, Contributor

Broadcast Journalist and Morning Show Host at TV3, Johnnie Beresford Hughes, and veteran blogger and CEO of GB Interactive Limited, George Britton, has been announced as keynote speakers for the 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit organized by leading PR & Rating firm, Avance Media.

The annual conference for digital enthusiasts and the blogging community across Africa is scheduled for Saturday, 4th December 2021 at the Alisa Hotels, North Ridge, Accra.



Speaking about the summit, Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, mentioned that this year’s summit will be coupled with the presentation of opportunities to participants from brands such as Ethiopian Airlines, GhanaWeb, and Nakroteck offering a return ticket to Dubai, GHS2,000 to the winner of the #GhanaWebReporter contest and hugely discounted hosting packages to participants, respectively.



Other key speakers drawn from the blogging and digital communities and academia include: Kwadwo Sheldon, Ali Ajami, Juliana Ntiamoah, Shepherd Yaw Mottey, Kofi Cephas, Ronnie is Everywhere, Entamoty, Kobby Kyei, Rashad Emmanuel Kojo, Ismail Akwei, Rabiu Alhassan, YemmeyBaba, Dominic Asitanga, Stephen Naasei Boadi, Nana Tamakloe, Ohemaa Candace, Neldrick Sackey, Frank Harrison, Edward Asare and Stephen Charley.



The summit presents the stage for the discussion of interesting and relevant topics such as: “Techniques in blogging that sustain blogs and their brands”, “Future of digital publishing and the promotion of citizen journalism,” “Digital/Misinformation literacy for Bloggers, “Building a brand using the 8 marketing tools,” “The Impact of Blogging on Ghanaian Tourism” among many others.

The event will be hosted by professional MC and Public Speaking Coach, Efo Korku Mawutor and have Hilda Obo Mbrah, Etse Atisu, Bismark Botchwey, and Mawuena Azumah moderating panels.



After party will be hosted at Clou9ine on Osu Oxford Street opposite Frankies at 10 pm.



The 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit is being hosted by Avance Media with support from ICS Africa and in partnership with Woodin, GhanaWeb, Verna Natural Mineral Water, McBerry Biscuits, Alisa Hotels – North Ridge, Ethiopian Airlines, Cloud9ine, Nakroteck, Cheezy Pizza, WatsUp TV, SetorNtepe, Infinity Photography, and Asuavo Security.