2021 GhanaWeb Excellence Award: Nakeeyat Dramani receives a plaque for Discovery award

Nakeyaat wins ‘Discovery’ award at 2021 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

2022 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards slated for December 10



Child poet, Nakeyaat Dramani, has received her plague after she won the ‘Discovery’ award at the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards held in December 2021.



The 9-year-old outspoken poet beat the likes of DJ Switch, Kofi Poku, Iddrisu Sandu and Wode Maya to grab the ‘Discovery’ award.



The Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Limited, Ekow Blankson, who made the presentation to Nakeyaat explained that the nominations and the voting were done by readers and followers of GhanaWeb.

Nakeyaat on her part eulogized GhanaWeb while expressing gratitude to voters.



“I have to say that GhanaWeb is a true representation of the eagle. They soar higher and never wiggle. They wobble into the skies further as they tame heights further with soothing melodies from the flute of a nightingale. GhanaWeb, your personality is still evolving. Your tenacity cannot be mistaken for revolutionism. GhanaWeb, you train your staff above thick clouds. Clouds that define progress, growth, excellence and true professionalism. Thank all of you who are voting for me and I dedicate this award to you. God bless you.”



In the maiden edition in 2021, there were 17 categories, with five eminent individuals who were shortlisted for each of the categories.



The categories included the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which recognized a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.



Others were the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.

The rest were the GhanaWeb Culture Promoter Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Man Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Woman Award, the GhanaWeb Advocate of Good Governance Award, the GhanaWeb Discovery Award, the GhanaWeb Star Award, the GhanaWeb Social Media Personality Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Blogger Award, and the GhanaWeb Business Giant Award.



The 2022 edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is scheduled for December 10, this year.



