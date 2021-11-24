2021 NSMQ: All the interesting reactions you missed on social media

Reactions from NSMQ

Keta wins semi-finals of NSMQ

Priceless reactions of students captured at the event



Keta Senior High becomes the first school from Volta Region to make it to the semi-finals



It was all joy for Keta Senior High Technical School when they crushed Wesley Girls’ SHS and Tamale SHS to make their way to the final stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).



Wey Gey Hey and Tamasco had 22 and 21 points, respectively, in the contest as Ketasco took control of the contest from the first round.

They maintained their dominance in round two of the game and won with 37 points.



The students from Keta Senior High proved they came prepared for the competition as they flew their opponents and came out winners for the finale.



GhanaWeb brings you all the reactions that you missed on social media.































