2021 RTP Awards: Halifax Ansah-Addo wins entertainment talk show host

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian Journalist, Halifax Ansah-Addo

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian Journalist, Halifax Ansah-Addo who has specialized his pen works on politics, arts, and social issues has added to his hall of fame and several awards credentials RTP reward this year.

The Despite Media Journalist has emerged as the Best Entertainment Talk Show Host of the year at the 2021 edition of the Radio and Television Personality awards.



The astute journalist and entertainment show host stood tall among top-notch and deserving personalities such as Agyemang Prempeh of Power FM, Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM, Andy Dosty of Hitz FM among others to win the category.



Social media is already awash with excitement just minutes after the announcement was made.



Halifax Ansah-Addo has maintained consistency as the host of Okay FM's 'Best Entertainment Show' for the past two and half years since it started.



Best Entertainment Show goes live every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at exactly 10:00 am.



About Halifax

Prior to being on the radio, he has been a journalist for several years leaving indelible footprints on the profession.



Mr. Ansah-Addo has had stints with Harruna Attah’s now-defunct Accra Daily Mail, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako’s New Crusading Guide, and the Daily Guide newspapers.



As though that was not enough, the affable Ansah-Addo rose through the ranks of the journalism profession to become the Editor of News One Newspaper Published by Western Publication Group.



The New Publisher Editor-In-Chief is not new to events and Talent Management.



He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Halifax Entertainment an Events and Talent Management Firm and also works as a Private Media Consultant to a number of brands and companies.



Mr. Ansah-Addo before being a radio show host was known as an objective critic of the showbiz industry in the country, setting himself apart as a panelist on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review Show on Thursdays and Saturdays.

About RTP AWARDS 2021



The 2021 edition of the Radio and Television Personality Awards came off on the 6th of November 2021 at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in the country's capital, Accra.



The awards night registered the presence of media personalities from across all regions in the country.



The event recorded some aesthetic performances from talented creative persons including legendary hiplife music maker Tinny among others who on the night entertained guests with memorable performances.