2021 has been my year, God should crown it with marriage - Delay

Award-winning Radio/Television Presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay is having an amazing year, however, she wishes God will bless her with marriage to crown it all.

Delay, who has picked up several awards from three award events in the month of October alone, asserts that she has achieved a lot for herself this year.



Delay was crowned the Woman of the Year at GOWA, 2021, she was also named “Young Achiever Female” at EMY Africa 2021 and crowned with a 40 Under 40 award for Radio and Television.



Reacting to her achievements in her introduction of this week’s episode of the Delay Show, Delay expressed her joy and asked God to bless her with a man to crown it all.

“This year has been my year. The only thing remaining is to get married and crown it all. God who blessed me all these awards should bless me with marriage and childbirth because people have been complaining,” she said on the show. -



