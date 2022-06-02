2022 BET Awards: No Ghanaian artiste in Best International Act category

No Ghanaian was named in the Best International Act category

2022 BET Awards nominees unveiled

No Ghanaian named among Best International Act nominees



BET Awards 2022 to be held in June



The nominees for the 2022 BET Awards have been announced and one category that is of much interest to Ghanaians is the Best International Act, a category that was won by Sarkodie in 2012 and Stonebwoy in 2015.



Unfortunately, no Ghanaian musician earned a nomination in that category when the list of nominees was released on June 1, 2022.



The nominees for the Best International Act are Dave (U.K.), Dinos (France), Fally Ipupa (the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Fireboy Dml (Nigeria), Little Simz (U.K.), Ludmilla (Brazil), Major League Djz (South Africa), Tayc (France) and Tems (Nigeria).

This will not be the first time Ghana has not had a nomination at the BET; it is the fourth consecutive time as no Ghanaian artiste was nominated in the 2019, 2020, and 2021 editions of the scheme.



In previous years, Ghana has had nominees who did not win. In 2010, Kojo Antwi lost to Dizzee Rascal of UK, D-Black lost to 2Face Idibia & D’Banj of Nigeria in 2011 while R2Bees lost to Ice Prince of Nigeria in 2013.



Nigeria’s Davido won over Ghana’s Sarkodie in 2014 while MzVee in 2016 lost to Black Coffee of South Africa. Stonebwoy after winning in 2015 lost to WizKid of Nigeria in 2017.



Meanwhile, this year’s event is expected to be held on June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



BET Awards 2022 nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.

