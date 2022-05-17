1
2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA nominations announced

2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA Some nominees include Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and others

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: Phylx Akakpo

Organizers of the prestigious Ghana Entertainment Awards USA have released nominations for this year’s edition.

The award scheme which is in its 4th edition returns with the introduction of new categories as well as modification of some old ones after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A well experienced Board representing all sectors of our Entertainment and Arts industry made up of Amanda Jissih, Abeiku Santana, Elia Chebib, Jiji Glam, Bull Dog, Kaywa, Eddy Blay Jnr, Da Hammer and Ignace worked on the categories and nominations for this year’s Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

With a total of 39 categories, the 4th Ghana Entertainment Awards USA looks to reward more creatives and entertainers and promises an amazing experience.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees on the official Ghana Entertainment Awards USA website, www.ghentawards.com

This year’s event comes off on Friday, July 8 at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.

Full List of nominees below:

Best Music Act Male

⁃ Mr Drew

⁃ Fameye

Stonebwoy

⁃ Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

⁃ Kidi

⁃ Kuami Eugene

⁃ Medikal

⁃ King Promise

⁃ Black Sherif

⁃ Camidoh

Best music act female

• Sefa

• Mona 4 Real

• Adina Thembi

• Wendy Shay

• Efya

• Gyakie

• Cina soul

•Wiyaala

Discovery of the Year - Female

-Erkuah Official

-Mona 4 Real

-Jackline Mensah

-Givtti

-Afia Pinamang

-Edma Lawer

Discovery of The Year - Male

⁃ Nanky

⁃ Tripcy

⁃ Jay Bhad

⁃ Talaat yaaky

⁃ Kawabanga

⁃ Black Sherif

- Chief One

Best Music Group

• R2bees

• Keche

• Dope Nation

• Lali & Lola

Producer Music

⁃ Liquid beatz

⁃ Killbeatz

⁃ Ronny Turn me Up

⁃ Altranova

⁃ MOG

⁃ Street Beatz

⁃ MixMaster Garzy

⁃ Nektunez

Gospel Act

⁃ Ohemaa Mercy

⁃ Diana Hamilton

⁃ MOG Music

⁃ Obaapa Christy

⁃ Empress Gifty

⁃ Kobby Psalm

⁃ Joe Mettle

⁃ Perez Music

⁃ Akesse Brempong

Best Record Label

⁃ Highly Spiritual

⁃ Lynx Entertainment

⁃ Black Avenue Music

⁃ Ruff Town Records

⁃ Life Living Records

Entrepreneur of the year

⁃ John Dumelo

⁃ DBlack

⁃ Shatta Wale

⁃ Salma Mumin

⁃ Caroline Sampson

Best Entertainment Blog

⁃ Ameyaw Debrah

⁃ Nkonkonsa

⁃ GhKwaku

⁃ Yemmey Baba

⁃ Ronnie Is everywhere

⁃ GH Hyper

⁃ ZionFelix

⁃ Sammykaymedia

Best Comedy Act

⁃ Ekua Official

⁃ Comedian Warris

⁃ Akrobeto

⁃ Dr Likee

⁃ DKB

⁃ Made In Ghana

⁃ OB Amponsah

⁃ Clemento Suarez

⁃ SDK

Best Music Video Director

⁃ Babs Direction

⁃ XBillz

⁃ Skyface

⁃ Kofi Awuah

⁃ Snarez

⁃ Abdul hafiz

~ Director Abass

Best Movie Act

⁃ Yvonne Nelson

⁃ Lydia Forson

⁃ Adjetey Annang

⁃ Lil Win

⁃ Aaron Adatsi

⁃ Roslyn Ngissah

⁃ Anthony Woode

~ Bernard Aduse Poku

Best Radio Personality

⁃ Andy Dosty (hitz FM)

⁃ Ohemaa Woy3gy3 (angel Fm)

⁃ Bernard Avle (Citi FM)

⁃ Giovanni Caleb (3FM)

⁃ Kojo Manuel (YFM)

⁃ Lexis Bill (Joy FM)

⁃ Nana Romeo (Accra FM)

⁃ Doreen Avio (Hitz FM)

⁃ Dr Pounds (Hitz FM)

⁃ DJ Slim (Radio 1)

Best TV personality

⁃ Giovani Caleb

⁃ Nana ama McBrown

⁃ Juliet Bawuah

⁃ Jay Foley

⁃ Vim Lady

⁃ Captain Smart

⁃ Regina Van Helvert

⁃ Gloria Peprah

Best DJ Act - Ghana

⁃ Dj Loft

⁃ Dj Fletch

⁃ Dj Faculty

⁃ Dj Vyrusky

⁃ Dj MicSmith

⁃ iPhone DJ

⁃ Dj Mensah

⁃ Ad DJ

~ DJ Millzy

Best Hypeman/MC

⁃ Jerry Adjorlolo

⁃ Kojo Manuel

⁃ George Bannerman

⁃ Jay Time

⁃ Ogee The MC

⁃ Mc Jerome

⁃ Jay Foley

⁃ Doreen Avio

⁃ Kabutey My MC

Best entertainment TV show

⁃ United ShowBiz

⁃ Showbiz 360

⁃ Ahosepe

⁃ Upside Down

⁃ Powder room

⁃ In Bed with Adwen

Best entertainment Radio show

⁃ Day Break Hitz

⁃ Showbiz A-Z

⁃ Adom Entertainment Hall

⁃ ShowBiz Extra

⁃ Ayekoo ayekoo

⁃ 3FM Drive

Best Producer Radio/TV

• Mr Haglah

• Godwin Lumen

• Mercy Bee

• Ella Okuwendia

• Philip Nai

~ Sandra Akakpo

Best Photographer

⁃ Manuel Photography

⁃ Rob Photography

⁃ Twins Dnt Beg

⁃ Maxwell Jennings

⁃ Sorce Photography

- Kay Studios

- Smith Imaging

Best Event Sponsor

⁃ MTN

⁃ Vodafone

⁃ Kasapreko

⁃ Twellium Industries

⁃ GTP

⁃ Angel Group

Best Youtuber/Vlogger

⁃ Wode Maya

⁃ Zion Felix

⁃ Kofi TV

⁃ Kobby Kyei

⁃ Kwadwo Sheldon

⁃ Sammy Kay

⁃ Ameyaw Debrah

⁃ Big scout Prempeh

⁃ Magraheb

⁃ Kwaku Manu

Best Dance Act

⁃ DanceGod Lloyd

⁃ Incredible Zigi

⁃ Afrobeast

⁃ AfroNita

⁃ Holiboy

⁃ Joshua Agyapong/Dhat Boy AJ

⁃ Lydrock

⁃ IamBemes/Prince

⁃ Caleb Bonney/Ghanaboi 

Best Sports Personality

⁃ Evelyn Badu

⁃ Samuel Takyi

⁃ Thomas Partey

⁃ Benjamin Azamati

⁃ Coach Yussif Basigi

Best African entertainer

⁃ Diamond platinum

⁃ Davido

⁃ Broda Shaggi

⁃ Burna Boy

⁃ Funke Akindele

⁃ Sydney Talker

⁃ Nasty black

⁃ Focalistic

⁃ Pearl thusi

⁃ Tems

⁃ Wizkid

⁃ Oduma Essan

Best African DJ

⁃ Uncle waffles

⁃ Dj neptune

⁃ D E cool

⁃ Dj Tunez

Best Stylist

⁃ Trendy Rail

⁃ Kulaperry

⁃ The Style innovator

⁃ amFashion

⁃ Nana Kwasi Wiafe

⁃ Lakopue

~ Toure Designs

Entertainer of the year

⁃ Black Sherif

Sarkodie

⁃ Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

⁃ Kidi

⁃ Sefa

⁃ Dr Likee

⁃ Akrobeto

⁃ Nana Ama McBrown

⁃ Thomas partey

Best Album

⁃ Golden Boy - KiDi

⁃ No pressure - Sarkodie

⁃ Loyalty -D black

⁃ Alpha - Mr Drew

⁃ Madina to the universe -M.anifest

⁃ Back to the basics - r2bees

⁃ Same earth different worlds - Omar Sterling

⁃ Ye Boa Me - Joe Mettle

Best Music Act GH/USA

⁃ JayHover

⁃ Achipalago

⁃ Jay Aura

⁃ Empress Afi

⁃ Vintage papi

⁃ Nana NYC

⁃ Kwesoul

⁃ Dreamz

Best Gospel Act GH/USA

⁃ Sandra Jaedon

⁃ Mill Addison

⁃ Sarah sings

⁃ Minister Mavis

⁃ Fritz Oakley

⁃ Kwabena Music

⁃ Millicent Yankey

⁃ Humphrey Tettey

Best Diaspora Act

⁃ Michaela Coel

⁃ Abraham Attah

⁃ Michael Blackson

⁃ Blackway

⁃ Stormzy

⁃ Blitz The Ambassador

Best DJ Act GH/USA

⁃ Dj Akua

⁃ RB Nice

⁃ Dj YungKofi

⁃ Dj Prince Paul /FSR

⁃ Kwame fresh

Best US/Africa DJ

⁃ Dj Tunez

⁃ Dj Buka

⁃ Dj Nani

⁃ Dj zimo

⁃ Dj phlems

Best Online Radio/TV GH/USA

⁃ Adinkra Radio

⁃ Sankofa Radio

⁃ iRap TV

⁃ Joba Aba TV

⁃ HRETV

Best GH/USA event Promoter

⁃ Big Five - NY

⁃ Project 8 - NY

⁃ Inside LLC - NY

⁃ Fantasy Entertainment - NJ

⁃ Goodfellas - ATL

⁃ Nana Frimpong - DMV

⁃ Shutdown - MN

⁃ The Blackstarz - NC

Best GH/Canada Act

- Quabena Maphia

- Slim flexx

- Yaa Yaa

- AO

- Mr S

- Gh Cali

Entertainer of the year Gh/USA

⁃ JayHover

⁃ Charlie Dior

⁃ Archipalago

⁃ Kappacino (Clifford Owusu)

⁃ Dj Akuaa

⁃ Nana NYC

- Naana Donkor Arthur

Source: Phylx Akakpo
