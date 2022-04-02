2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA on July 8 in New York

Many industry players were in attendance

Source: Phylx Akakpo, Contributor

The 4th edition of the biggest Ghanaian entertainment gathering in the diaspora, Ghana Entertainment Awards USA has been launched.

The award scheme which was on break due to the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years announced its return last night as the fourth edition was launched in a brief ceremony at Base Lounge in Accra, Ghana hosted by Rev. Erskine and Elia Chebib.



The launch saw performances from musicians Article Wan, Camidoh, Nanky and Talaat Yarky with special appearances from Hajia 4Real, Salma Mumin, Chris Attoh, comedians SDK and Waris among others.



The ceremony was meant to publicly announce this year’s edition, date, venue and also reveal the Board that will be working on nominations this year as well as create an atmosphere for industry interaction and socialization.

A very competent board with representation from all corners of our entertainment industry was revealed which consists of Ace Broadcaster Abeiku Santana, Legendary Beatmaker Da Hammer of Last Two, CEO of 4Syte TV Ignace, Fashion consultant Jiji Glam, Artiste Manager and Showbiz pundit Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog, Media Personality Amanda Jissih, Beatmaker Kaywa and media Personality Eddy Blay Jnr.



The board also announced the reform of some categories as well as the introduction of new ones to involve every aspect of the creative industry home and abroad.



For its return edition, the 4th Ghana Entertainment Awards USA will come off on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.