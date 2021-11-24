2022 Grammy Awards: The complete list of nominees

Grammy Award

Nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards are here!

The nominations were announced on Tuesday (Nov. 23). The awards will be presented on Jan. 31 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.



Check below the full list of nominees.



Record of the Year



ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You



Jon Batiste – Freedom



Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You



Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches



Brandi Carlile – Right on Time



Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More



Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever



Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)



Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License



Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open



Album of the Year



We Are – Jon Batiste



Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale



Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)



Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)



Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever



H.E.R. – Back of My Mind



Lil Nas X – Montero



Olivia Rodrigo – Sour



Taylor Swift – Evermore



Kanye West – Donda



Song of the Year



Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits



Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise



Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License



H.E.R. – Fight for You



Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever



Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More



Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open



Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)



Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches



Brandi Carlile – Right on Time



Best New Artist



Arooj Aftab



Jimmie Allen



Baby Keem



Finneas



Glass Animals



Japanese Breakfast



The Kid Laroi



Arlo Parks



Olivia Rodrigo



Saweetie



Best Pop Solo Performance



Justin Bieber – Anyone



Brandi Carlile – Right on Time



Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever



Ariana Grande – Positions



Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album



Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Norah Jones – ’Til We Meet Again (Live)



Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas



Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina



Willie Nelson – That’s Life



Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas



Best Pop Vocal Album



Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)



Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)



Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever



Ariana Grande – Positions



Olivia Rodrigo – Sour



Best Dance/Electronic Recording



Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero



Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom



James Blake – Before



Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak



Caribou – You Can Do It



Rüfüs du Sol – Alive



Tiësto – the Business



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album



Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’



Rachel Eckroth – The Garden



Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls



Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo



Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2



Best Rock Performance



AC/DC – Shot in the Dark



Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)



Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U



Deftones – Ohms



Foo Fighters – Making a Fire



Best Rock Song



Weezer – All My Favorite Songs



Kings of Leon – The Bandit



Mammoth WVH – Distance



Paul McCartney – Find My Way



Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War



Best Rock Album



AC/DC – Power Up



Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A



Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1



Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight



Paul McCartney – McCartney III



Best Alternative Music Album



Fleet Foxes – Shore



Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power



Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee



Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams



St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home



Best R&B Performance



Snoh Aalegra – Lost You



Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches



H.E.R. – Damage



Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings



Best Traditional R&B Performance



Jon Batiste – I Need You



BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home



Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again



H.E.R. – Fight for You



Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take



Best R&B Song



H.E.R. – Damage



SZA – Good Days



Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary



Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open



Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings



Best Progressive R&B Album



Eric Bellinger – New Light



Cory Henry – Something to Say



Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant



Lucky Daye – Table for Two



Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert



Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay



Best R&B Album



Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies



Jon Batiste – We Are



Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound



H.E.R. – Back of My Mind



Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales



Best Rap Performance



Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties



Cardi B – Up



J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life



Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy



Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit



Best Rap Album



J. Cole – The Off-Season



Drake – Certified Lover Boy



Nas – King’s Disease 2



Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost



Kanye West – Donda



Best Melodic Rap Performance



J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil



Doja Cat – Need to Know



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby



Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName



Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane



Best Rap Song



DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts



Saweetie, Doja Cat – best Friend



Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties



Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail



J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life



Best Latin Pop or Urban Album



Pablo Alborán – Vértigo



Paula Arenas – Mis Amores



Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos



Alex Cuba – Mendó



Selena Gomez – Revelación



Best American Roots Performance



Jon Batiste – Cry



Billy Strings – Love and Regret



The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free



Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil



Allison Russell – Nightflyer



Best American Roots Song



Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon



Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool



Jon Batiste – Cry



Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes



Allison Russell – Nightflyer



Best Americana Album



Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere



John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings



Los Lobos – Native Sons



Allison Russell – Outside Child



Yola – Stand for Myself



Best Bluegrass Album



Billy Strings – Renewal



Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart



The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe



Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)



Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See



Best Traditional Blues Album



Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues



Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues



Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying



Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You



Kim Watson – Take Me Back



Best Contemporary Blues Album



The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream



Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea



Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War



Steve Cropper – Fire It Up



Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662



Best Folk Album



Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)



Tyler Childers – Long Violent History



Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)



Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home



Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite



Best Regional Roots Music Album



Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!



Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops



Chia Wa – My People



Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco



Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a



Best Reggae Album



Etana – Pamoja



Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin



Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence



Spice – 10



Best Global Music Album



Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.



Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert



Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature



Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +



Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition



Best New Age Album



Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers



Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides



Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea



Opium Moon – Night + Day



Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever



Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical



The Marías – Cinema



Yebba – Dawn



Low – Hey What



Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale



Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments



Producer of the Year, Non-Classical



Jack Antonoff



Rogét Chahayed



Mike Elizondo



Hit-Boy



Ricky Reed



Best Remixed Recording



Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)



Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)



K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)



Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)



Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)



Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)



PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)



Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)



Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora



Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)



Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd



Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage



Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier



Best Immersive Audio Album



Alicia Keys – Alicia



Patricia Barber – Clique



Harry Styles – Fine Line



Steven Wilson – The Future Bites



Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender



Best Engineered Album, Classical



Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes



Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears



Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9



Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas



Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand