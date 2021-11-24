2022 Grammy: We did it again, thanks for the support - Rocky Dawuni to fans

Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni is a two-time Grammy nominee

Rocky has been nominated in the 64th Grammy Award



The singer has thanked fans for their support



Ghanaian reggae musician, Rocky Dawuni, has appreciated the love and support shown him by fans globally after bagging his second Grammy nomination.



On Monday, November 23, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for each of the 86 categories.



Rocky secured a spot for the Best Global Music Album with his project, Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album.



The 64th Grammy is expected to take off on January 2021 in the United States of America.