2022 Grammy: We did it again, thanks for the support - Rocky Dawuni to fans

Ghanaian reggae musician, Rocky Dawuni, has appreciated the love and support shown him by fans globally after bagging his second Grammy nomination.
On Monday, November 23, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for each of the 86 categories.
Rocky secured a spot for the Best Global Music Album with his project, Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album.
The 64th Grammy is expected to take off on January 2021 in the United States of America.
Announcing the news of his nomination to the world, the two-time nominee showed his appreciation to persons who worked on the album.
He added that his win will be a big win for Ghana.
"Yea my people we did it again. Another #GRAMMY nomination for “Voice Of Bunbon, Vol.1” . The EP has been nominated for “Best Global Music Album” at the 64th Grammy Awards @recordingacademy .Big thanks to all those who worked and supported this important work to achieve this recognition. Keep streaming and sharing the album and let’s go Ghana!" he posted on his Instagram, sighted by GhanaWeb.
The award-winning artiste is up against the likes of WizKid, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, Daniel Ho & Friends, in the Best Global Music Album category.