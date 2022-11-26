0
2022 World Cup: Medikal blames Jordan Ayew for Ghana’s loss

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has blamed Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew for Ghana’s loss.

The rapper in a video sighted by zionfelix.net claimed that the decision to bring on the striker in the second half of the Black Stars' opening World Cup match against Portugal was what caused their defeat.

The rapper indicated that Jordan came in and caused the team to concede two goals out of a total of three.

The Black stars lost their first World Cup game to Portugal in Qatar after playing a goalless first half.

In the second half, Cristiano converted a controversial penalty to put Portugal in the lead after which Dede Ayew equalised with a header in minutes.

Following his goal, Dede Ayew and Ajax forward, Mohammed Kudus were substituted and Jordan Ayew came on.

Right after he came on, Ghana conceded a second goal and a third in under 10 minutes.

Meanwhile Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has blamed the referee for gifting Ronaldo the first goal which was a controversial penalty in the 65th minute.

