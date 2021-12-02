2022 budget: Parliamentarians are clowns not comedians - KSM clarifies

Ghana's King of Comedy, Kweku Sintim Misa alias KSM

The recent conduct of MPs is clownish

This is the view of KSM



He doesn't believe their actions merits comedy tag



Ghana's King of Comedy, Kweku Sintim Misa alias KSM, has explained that the recent actions by Members of Parliament does not pass for comedy, that they are not entertaining people.



In his opinion, there are clowns.



He was reacting to a tweet by a blogger which read: "if i said that parliamentarians are comedians, will i be in trouble?"



KSM's response to the tweet was: "Point of correction. They are not comedians. They are CLOWNS."

The blogger's post of November 30, 2021, was related to events in Parliament when the Majority Group reversed an earlier rejection by the Minority of the 2022 Budget before proceeding to approve it.



The event was undertaken by only Majority MPs after the Minority opted to stay away, describing the reversal as unconstitutional.



Incidentally in the case of the November 26, 2021 vote that rejected the budget, the Majority staged a walkout after a disagreement with a ruling by Speaker Alban Bagbin.







