'2022 the year of beatings' - Kofi Kinaata over Shatta-Burna Boy feud

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has declared the year 2022 as the year of beatings after Shatta Wale and Burna Boy’s online fight have turned into a physical battle.



In a Twitter post, Kinaata said, ‘2022 the year of beatings “woano y3 dzen a, na ama wo nsamu so ay3 dzen” most popular Effiakuma proverb”.



To wit, “You should be as strong as your words”.

Kofi Kinaata’s comment comes after Grammy award-winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy has stated that he could have gotten Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale murdered back in the days if he wanted to.



"I could have gotten you killed ages ago if I wanted. But you are not worth it. You’re just a sick puppy rapist," read a post by Burna Boy on his official Instagram page.



His confession comes after Shatta Wale attacked Nigerian artsites and rained insults on Burna Boy who was bold enough to respond to his rants online.



According to the "African Giant", he is ever ready to fight any artiste who holds something against him.



"...if Shatta or anyone has a personal problem with me. I'm still open to fight 1 on 1 and squash it after, the same way I've always been nobody will ruin the unity we continuously try to build for a stronger and better Africa," he wrote in an Insta story dated December 31.

Shatta in a clap back tweeted: "Burna if you are a man, when you get to Ghana, show me your location let’s start this blood service ..Don’t be a pussy ..just show me ..ur modaaa?"



It seems the online battle has turned 'violent' as the two celebrated artistes have vowed to physically attack each other should their paths cross.



Shatta has warned Burna Boy against stepping foot into Ghana, however, the daring Nigerian singer has informed his fans to expect him soon.



Both artistes have levelled rape allegations against each other.



Meanwhile Twitter users say they are in anticipation of the fight if ever it is going to happen.

