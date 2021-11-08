2024 Elections: Wendy Shay promises vote for candidate who'll lift ban on alcohol, betting advertisement

Ruff Town Records signee Wendy Shay

Ruff Town Records signee Wendy Shay has complained bitterly over government’s contribution to the level of poverty suffered by creative personalities in the country.

To the “Uber Driver” hit maker, but for certain policies in place that bans creatives and especially public figures from advertising alcohol and betting platforms, Ghanaian creatives would have been well to do.



And that she believes has been the bane of creatives in Ghana.



Wendy Shay says her vote will go to any political party that can do away with such laws because it has affected “celebrities” and their income streams.



The artiste made its known in a tweet she shared saying “Musicians are not supposed to be poor But in this country if God does not step in you’ll die poor Now we can’t even get Alcohol and Betting companies to sponsor our shows 2024 my vote will be for any party that will lift that Ban!”



This won’t be the first time the female artiste is calling on these regulators to have a relook on their ban as it’s making artistes poor because they cannot get these endorsement deals.

Background



The Ghana Gaming Commission has banned betting companies from using celebrities in their advertisement or as ambassadors.



The decision, they have explained, is due to the increasing number of celebrities endorsing betting companies – an action many say could lure young fans into gambling.



In a new guideline issued for operators, the Commission stated that companies cannot encourage people to bet using these individuals with huge social media following.



“Operators shall not use celebrities in their advertisements to entice the general public to gamble,” the statement read.

To ensure the new guideline is followed all advertisement must be approved by the commission to help protect not only underage persons but “the interests of punters, customers and stakeholders,” the statement read.



The decision to prevent celebrated indivoduals and people with huge social media following to be ambasadors was reached after several celebrities were signed on as ambassadors of several betting platforms.



Food and Drugs Authority



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) forbids celebrities or popular persons in the country from publicly endorsing alcohol and this according to the regulatory body, is to ensure young people, especially teenagers, who are fans of celebrities do not engage in alcoholism.



Although some celebrities have complained bitterly about the decision, the FDA has dared them to sue them.