2024 elections: NPP’s defeat will pave way for Ken Agyapong to become president in future - Kumchacha

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha, has said that Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition will come to fruition if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) loses the 2024 general elections.

According to him, if Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is able to sail through to emerge victorious in the 2024 general elections, it would be an end to Kennedy Agyapong’s ambition to lead the country in the near future.



He admonished Kennedy Agyapong to work towards ensuring that Dr. Bawumia-led NPP loses the 2024 elections and that will pave the way for him to become president in the near future.



Kumchacha indicated that Kennedy Agyapong’s benevolence and the employment opportunities he has created for the youth make him appealing to the youth.



“I would advise Kennedy Agyapong to help the NPP go to the opposition. One thing I like about him is the fact that he is benevolent, his donations to the poor and his businesses in the country are the reason why the youth loves him. So, if he remains vigilant, in the near future that is either 2028 or 2032, he can become president.



“But if he sits for Dr. Bawumia to become president in 2024, there is no way he can become lead the nation again. That is what is happening in the spiritual realm. The presidential ambition is still on him so if he is able to work hard for NPP to go to opposition in 2024, the door will be opened for him to become president,” he said in a video shared online.



Kennedy Agyapong’s bid to become the flagbearer of the NPP was foiled after losing out to Dr. Bawumia in a keenly contested primaries.

Although Kennedy Agyapong has accepted defeat, it is unclear what his next line of action would be going forward.







SB/NQQ



Watch the video below



