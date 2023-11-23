2024 elections: There is no way the ‘butterfly’ can knock out NPP - Diana Asamoah jabs Alan

Alan Kyerematen and Diana Asamoah

Popular gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has said that there is no way Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s Movement for Change will threaten the success of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

She noted that Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP will not affect the party in any way hence his new political Movement for Change will not jeopardize their chances going into next year’s elections.



Diana Asamoah reiterated that NPP will continue to thrive as a party regardless of the individuals who have decided to resign from the party and pursue their own agenda.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah stated that Alan Kyerematen’s butterfly which is a symbol for his movement can never defeat the NPP in the upcoming elections.



This is how the conversation ensued between the host of the show, Berla Mundi and Diana Asamoah.



Berla Mundi: Some of the prominent people in the party [NPP] are complaining, Alan Cash has also resigned. What do you have to say?



Diana Asamoah: Let me tell you something, even Jesus when he started his ministry, he started with 120 people and later it reduced to 72. It then diminished drastically to 12 people and because Jesus was steadfast in his faith he conquered. It is part of humans. So anyone who has left the party we wish him well that God will make his ambitions prosperous.

Berla Mundi: Don’t you think the butterfly can knock you out?



Diana Asamoah: No, there is no way. The battle is the lord’s.



Alan Kyerematen resigned from the New Patriotic Party to form his own Movement for Change to contest in the 2024 elections as a presidential candidate.



Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be representing the NPP as the flagbearer in next year’s elections.







