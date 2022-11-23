2024 polls: NDC will beat any other NPP candidate except Kennedy Agyapong - APlus

Kwame A Plus has named the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, as the right man to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

He has explained why the outspoken MP should be made the flagbearer of the NPP if they so wish to 'break the 8' and maintain the presidential seat in the December 2024 elections which will be fiercely contested.



A Plus who has been an ardent critic of the NPP in recent times also declared that he will rejoin the party only when Kennedy is given the nod to lead them as their presidential candidate.



According to him, Kennedy Agyapong is the only man that can beat John Mahama, should the NDC once again settle on the former president as their flagbearer for 2024.



"I will call myself a member of the NPP if Kennedy Agyapong becomes the flagbearer of the party...Honourable Ken is just like me. He is a 'guy man'," he said.



A Plus, a musician and social activist, made this known in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Mahyease Show with Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe.



He dubbed the possible contest between Kennedy Agyapong and John Mahama as El Clásico in football.

"NPP's chances of winning the 2024 elections will depend on their flagbearer. I am sure the NDC will bring back John Mahama. It should be Mahama versus Kennedy Agyapong. It will be termed El Clásico -Real Madrid vs Barcelona. The elections will be sweet.



"If the NDC retains Mahama, I can confidently tell you that he will beat any other NPP flagbearer except Kennedy. He is the man to match up to John Mahama."



The singer also maintained that there is no bad blood between himself and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite the continuous criticism of his government.



"I love Nana Addo but sometimes his work becomes questionable that doesn't make him a bad person...Nana Addo will forever be my person. He just needs to call people to order, he is fully aware that Chairman Wontumi is involved in illegal mining," A Plus added.













