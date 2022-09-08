0
Menu
Entertainment

21-year-old Nhyira wins Miss Tourism Ghana 2022

Christabel Nhyira Agyepong.png Miss Tourism Ghana 2022, Christabel Nhyira Agyepong

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A third-year Public Relations student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Christabel Nhyira Agyepong, 21 has been crowned Miss Tourism Ghana 2022.

The event which took place on Friday, September 2, at the National Theatre saw sixteen (16) contestants representing each region in the country display their intelligence, talent and love for Ghanaian culture and tradition.

After close to four hours of an interesting showdown, Nhyira emerged the winner with 23-year-old Wendy Mwinsun Wanye, a Textile Design Technology graduate of Sunyani Technical University, from the Upper West Region of Ghana emerging as First Princess.

Also, Oti Region’s Yaa Boatemaa Abbey, a graduate of Agricultural Technology who specialized in Biotechnology and Molecular Biology at the University of Development Studies, UDS, took home the Second Princess crown.

The three winners who outwitted the other thirteen (13) contestants expressed their appreciation to the organisers for putting together such a show to grow interest in tourism.

They also pledged their resolve to help the country’s agenda in promoting Ghana locally and beyond.

The event was attended by Ghana Tourism Authority Boss, Akwesi Agyemang, traditional leaders, and Members of Parliament among others.

The founder of the scheme, Mrs. Delphine Brew-Hammond, expressed her appreciation to all their sponsors and people who played crucial roles to make the event successful.

She commended the winners and other contestants for their dedication to promoting Ghana.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration