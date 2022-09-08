21-year-old Nhyira wins Miss Tourism Ghana 2022

Miss Tourism Ghana 2022, Christabel Nhyira Agyepong

A third-year Public Relations student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Christabel Nhyira Agyepong, 21 has been crowned Miss Tourism Ghana 2022.

The event which took place on Friday, September 2, at the National Theatre saw sixteen (16) contestants representing each region in the country display their intelligence, talent and love for Ghanaian culture and tradition.



After close to four hours of an interesting showdown, Nhyira emerged the winner with 23-year-old Wendy Mwinsun Wanye, a Textile Design Technology graduate of Sunyani Technical University, from the Upper West Region of Ghana emerging as First Princess.



Also, Oti Region’s Yaa Boatemaa Abbey, a graduate of Agricultural Technology who specialized in Biotechnology and Molecular Biology at the University of Development Studies, UDS, took home the Second Princess crown.



The three winners who outwitted the other thirteen (13) contestants expressed their appreciation to the organisers for putting together such a show to grow interest in tourism.

They also pledged their resolve to help the country’s agenda in promoting Ghana locally and beyond.



The event was attended by Ghana Tourism Authority Boss, Akwesi Agyemang, traditional leaders, and Members of Parliament among others.



The founder of the scheme, Mrs. Delphine Brew-Hammond, expressed her appreciation to all their sponsors and people who played crucial roles to make the event successful.



She commended the winners and other contestants for their dedication to promoting Ghana.