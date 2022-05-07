6
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: List of winners on first night

VGMA 33 Patrons witnessed performances from the likes of Amerado, Kofi Kinaata and Celestine Donkor

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Day 1 of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards came off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference on May 6, 2022.

Dubbed the Industry Awards, the night saw some musicians receive awards for their works within the year under review.

The Industry Awards focus on the technical categories which are limited to a selected few with expertise in music to decide who wins what. Essentially, it is not open for public votes.

The Industry Awards was hosted by musician Edem and broadcaster AJ Akuoko Sarpong.

Patrons and viewers witnessed performances from Amerado, Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, lyrical Joe, Perez Muzik, Legon Palm Wine band, Gambo, Wendy Shay, and Samini.

Winners of popularity-based awards will be announced on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the same venue.

See winners of the Industry Awards below:

Best Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi

Best Music Video of the Year – Bosom P Yung (Nyinya)

Songwriter of the Year – Fameye (Praise)

Unsung Act of the Year – Gambo

Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Niiela

Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Kwaisey Pee

Music For Good (Special Award) – Stonebwoy

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Best African Artiste of the Year – Wizkid

Best Traditional Artiste of the Year – Nii Tettey Tetteh

Lifetime Achievement Award – Agya Koo Nimo

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
