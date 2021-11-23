₦250 million donation: Davido will never die - Ayisha Modi prophesies

Singer Davido and Ayisha Modi

Davido donates ₦250 million to orphanages

Ayisha Modi blesses Davido



Davido's friends gift him ₦200 million



Talent manager Ayisha Modi is the latest to hail Nigeria musician, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido for his decision to support orphanage homes with a ₦250 million donation.



As earlier reported, the singer has announced that he will donate the ₦200 million he received from friends to the less privileged in his country.



₦50 million from his personal account will be added to the money he plans to disburse to orphanages across his home country, Nigeria.

In a post on Instagram, the award-winning singer shared a screenshot of his current account which had a total of ₦250,507,625.14 deposited in it.



The photo was captioned: "My 50million donation has been added. Transparency more details soon regarding the disbursement of funds."



Humbled by his kind gesture, Ayisha also known as 'She Loves Stonebwoy' prayed for God's favour and blessing upon Davido's life adding that he will never die. To it, his name will go down in history as one who assisted the poor in society.



"God lives in you young legend. You will never die. Your generation will reap whatever you sow. Be blessed in wisdom, spirit and knowledge! Good health and long life."



