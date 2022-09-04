26-year-old woman claims she has been married for 26 years to a spirit man

Woman claims to be married to spirit being

A 26-year-old woman has disclosed that she is married and has had children with a spirit being for 26 years.

The ‘Goddess of Water’ as she identifies herself, claims she is a spirit and a human being who can move between realms.



Speaking with Youtuber, Arnold Elavanyo, she stated that when she sleeps in her bed at night, she always finds herself in the spiritual realm, especially in the sea.



“When I sleep I see myself in the water and when I got initiated I got married in the water. I am 26 years old now and I have been married for 26 years. I got married very young to a spirit in the water.



“For 26 years I have never been married physically nor had a human boyfriend. I can't have one because just as human beings are jealous so are the spirits. I can't have anything with any human being,” she disclosed.



According to the self-acclaimed ‘Goddess of the Water’, should she have anything to do with any human being, not her spiritual husband, the likelihood of him dying is very high.

“If I get involved with any man that man will die. I won't even try having anything with any man. I don't want to hurt people's feelings or hurt anyone.



“Men propose to me, a lot of people do and I tell them I don't want. As a woman, you have the right to tell people what you want and what you don't want,” she added.







ADA/KPE