2Baba gifts his wife, Annie Idibia, N50million as Valentine’s Day gift

2face Idibia and wife, Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, cannot hold back her excitement after receiving a whopping 50million Naira from her husband, Innocent Idibia, as a Valentine’s Day gift.

The actress made the announcement on her social media platform where she shared screenshots of the online mobile transactions (credit alerts).



Annie took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 17, 2022, and wrote;



“So Happy !!!! Over the moon ???? Something light he said ooo-For valz as I no get u flowers!! Then boom pow pow? 5 alerts? #50M for flowers ????,” she wrote on her IG page.



“Ahhhhhhhhh Check my stories for the 5 alerts oooo! Ahhhh a guy oooo #annieIdibia #YFA #youngFamousAndAfrican #itsTheBigLilThings ❤️ Pls bombard his @official2baba page let him know – he’s sooooooo amazing."



One can recall that sometime in 2021, Annie Idibia and 2Baba's marriage was threatened with several controversies.

The two almost separated due to the gravity of allegations leveled against them, particularly on 2baba's part.



He was accused of an alleged affair with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.



Annie has since issued a public apology for dragging her husband on social media.



