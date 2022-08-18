2nd edition of Culture Night tackles Mental Health misconceptions

The programme, offers the opportunity for all stakeholders to discuss relevant social challenges

The 2nd edition of culture night has tackled issues surrounding certain misconceptions on mental health issues In Ghana.

The programme, offers the opportunity for all stakeholders to discuss relevant social challenges, and experience Ghanaian culture-delinked mental health issues from religion.



Other misconceptions about mental health in Ghana discussed on the day include the perception that People who admit they have mental health issues are termed as weak, and people who admit they have such issues tend to pretend for attention.



Also, the wrong perception that Children or young adults are “not supposed to experience such issues and People who tend to commit suicide are ungrateful was also discussed on the day.



The Youth especially were encouraged to speak up about issues concerning their mental health and seek expert opinions rather than hide them because of what the public will say.



Culture Night is a program that invites individuals to experience certain aspects of Ghanaian culture through music, dance, poetry, and games.



The event also affords stakeholders the opportunity to discuss various controversial social issues affecting the lives of especially the youth.

The second edition of Culture night organized by Heritage skincare limited took place on August 13, 2022.



The event saw patrons entertain themselves with local foods, drinks, music, and dance whiles discussions on the night provided education on a variety of issues.



What’s Heritage Skin Care Limited



Heritage skincare Limited is a company that specializes in reintroducing organic skincare and artisanal craft to the market. The company does this by collaborating with rural men and women who are provided with the needed support, and structure.



These persons are also afforded the opportunity for value addition to their product and access to new markets both at home and abroad.