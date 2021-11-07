2nd runner up of TV3 Mentor 4 narrates her ordeal, says she's unwell

Angel Blessing, 2009 TV3 Mentor second runner up

Source: Selina Martey, Contributor

Life is just a dream. To someone, it’s a sweet dream, to others, a nightmare.

This is a sad and devastating story of a lady named Angel Blessing (2nd runner up of TV3 Mentor 2009), a talented gospel musician.



She narrates her life story which she wished was a nightmare.



Angel, in an exclusive interview with step1tv’s Emmanuel Agyemang, sadly narrates that after her experience at the Mentor house, her life has been full of sorrow.



It all started when her producer raped her one night as she couldn’t go back home after production because it was late.



After that, she dated the producer because, according to her, the producer said it was the only way he could keep producing and managing the career she was trying to build.

One unfortunate day, as she was in the studio, she elapsed and was rushed to the hospital. She was diagnosed as being bipolar. For the past ten years, Angel experiences relapse every year.



Indeed, she has been through hell as she got pregnant during these crises in 2018, having to fend for herself and her unborn child as the man responsible abandoned her.



Full interview below.



