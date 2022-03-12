3 Ghanaian artistes who have built controversial-free brands

R2Bees, Music duo

Some artistes have remained relevant devoid of controversies

There have been assertions that celebrity stunts sometimes precede the release of a song



Some artiste also compose diss songs to ridicule each other



The Ghanaian music industry has been characterized by disagreements, beefs, and diss songs between artistes over the years.



This trend has since been deeply rooted in the industry, as many regards it as a way of staying relevant and marketing their craft.



Artistes on many occasions have successfully pulled stunts by publicly engaging in fights, forming cliques to diss each other or jumping into the studio booth to record diss songs.

But in most instances, there is a wider assertion that these stunts mostly precede the release of a song or an album.



Some artistes, on the other hand, haven’t towed this trend but have been able to stand tall and built successful careers for themselves.



They have also been able to build a strong fan base who embrace their craft devoid of controversies.



Let's take a look at the list of artistes who have remained relevant without stunts or controversies



R2bees

Music duo, R2bees, consisting of Mugeez and Omar Sterling, are widely known to be ‘controversial-free’ and solely focused on their craft.



Despite, being actively present in the music industry since 2007, they continue to churn out classic and award-winning tunes.



They have broken frontiers into the international scene with chart-topping songs and collaborated with top global stars.



But they achieved all these without engaging in unnecessary feuds on social media.



Kofi Kinaata

Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, is another thriving musician who has remained relevant over the years without engaging in unnecessary feuds and controversies.



The musician, who has won the best songwriter at the VGMAs for four consecutive times, has managed to establish his brand without controversies.



Adina



Ghanaian-South African singer, Adina Thembi has been able to climb the success ladder without practising stunts.



The versatile musician has managed to build a huge following over the years, topped charts, swept awards and impacted society without controversies.

She is noted for her strong sultry vocals, decency and daring spirit.