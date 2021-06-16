3 Ghanaian female celebrities whose abrupt weight loss sparked rumours on social media

Nana Ama McBrown, Belinda Dzata and Aisha Modi have lost a huge amount of weight in a short period

Some Ghanaian female celebrities became almost unrecognizable after slimming down.



Not sharing the exact secrets that led to their transformation, the public was left to assume and carve all sorts of stories associated to their weight loss.



This perhaps could be as a result of how the results were achieved in the shortest possible time or how drastic the results looked.

Some individuals were also of the view that due to their ‘celebrity’ status, it is only proper for them to share their weight-loss journey with fans or even give out tips to inspire others.



Let’s take a closer look at some female celebrities whose sudden weight loss caused a stir on social media:



Belinda Dzata







The Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur lost a massive amount of weight shortly after going into hibernation.

The actress who have been based in the United States for a while caused a stir on social media after releasing photos of her new ‘banging body’.



The great transformation sparked rumour of the actress undergoing liposuction but she later debunked such claims.



The actress vehemently insisted that she resorted to a particular slimming tea which caused the massive weight loss and not liposuction as people believe.



She has since been captured on social media selling the exact ‘sliming tea’ to customers.



Aisha Modi





Ghanaian music investor, Aisha Modi, lost a significant amount of weight.



Not exactly clear what led to her weight loss, the Stonebwoy fanatic was captured looking all lean in a picture posted by herself on social media.



Aisha who is currently based in the United States, was looking unrecognizable in the photo which also captures her new haircut.



Nana Ama McBrown









The Ghanaian actress and TV presenter gained a significant amount of weight after childbirth. Although she posted some workout videos of herself on social media, fans believe her massive weight loss within a short period of time cannot be associated with just random exercise.



Others think the actress whose waist has relatively grown smaller with a wider looking hip and fuller butt has undergone liposuction and a BBL implant.