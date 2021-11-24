3 Ghanaian movie producers who have been inactive for years

Some movie producers who have been inactive for years

A movie producer is not the only brain behind a movie hit. Making a movie is a team sport, talent, and acts brought together by writers and producers.

Jackie Appiah may be a household name, but her success is due to the contributions of a lot of different people.



In this piece by Ghanweb, we look into movie producers who have been silent in the movie industry.



Harry Laud (Harry Laud Productions)



The Ghanaian movie director, producer and actor produced a lot of movies that launched the careers of many actors and actresses.

He was the mind behind Harry Lord Productions which produced movies like, Marijata, Yaa Asantewaa, Koti Academy, Awurade Kasa, Dada Ba, No Love, No wedding and many others.



In the era where the internet runs the world and not VHS, the question on the minds of those who saw the great works of this extraordinary producer is ‘Where is Harry Laud?’ and why he hasn’t got any trace of him on the internet.







Abdul Salaam Mumuni (Venus Film Production)

The next on the list is Movie producer, Abdul Salaam Mumini who between 1998 and 2000 helped revive the Ghanaian Film Industry and also brought attention to the famous actors you know today.



His first film, which brought attention back to the film industry in Ghana, was ‘God Loves Prostitutes’, which starred Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji.



His movie production house; Venus Film Production was responsible for the discovery of the likes of Van Vicker, Jackie Aygemang, Nadia Buari, Yvonne Nelson, and a host of others.



Abdul Salaam produced movies movies Beyonce, Return of Beyonce, Mummys Daughter, Wedlock of the Gods, Darkness of Sorrow, My mother’s Heart, Divine Love, Heart of Men, The Game, Four play and a host of others.

The last time he was heard of was in 2017 in an interview with entertainment journalist, Mzgee.







Rev. Samuel Kwesi Nyamekye(Miracle Films Production)



The final production house we will highlight is renowned film director cum producer, Rev. Samuel Kwesi Nyamekye. He is the owner of Miracle films and has produced many of the Kumawood movies that established some Kumawood actors and actresses.