3 Ghanaian secular artistes who have condemned the ‘devil tag’ by some Christians

KiDi, Choirmaster and Dadahafco have lambasted Christians for describing secular artistes as 'evil'

• According to these artistes, it is hypocritical to think that because one is not doing Gospel music, he or she is evil.

•To them, it is about time people appreciated their contributions



• They believe that most Christians are 'ignorant' of their own Bible teachings



Some section of secular Ghanaian artistes has condemned the devil tag bestowed upon them by some members of the Christian fraternity.



They have described as unfortunate suggestions by some Ghanaians that venturing into secular music automatically makes them evil.



Their comments are in reaction to some submissions that Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton’s ‘Artiste of the Year’ win at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is a win over the devil.



This is because most secular artistes had tipped Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi for the prize.

But reacting to this, these secular artistes seem unhappy about the ‘devil’ tag associated with their career



KiDi



It can be recalled that KiDi established in an interview with Andy Dosty after the VGMA’s that, being a gospel artiste didn’t guarantee one’s righteousness. In a bid to express bitterness about how Christianity nowadays appears unattractive, KiDi described most Christians in the country as hypocrites.



The ‘Sugar Daddy’ hit maker, who won four awards at the VGMA, said he had been made to feel like a demon after losing out on the Artiste of the Year award to gospel artiste Diana Hamilton.



"Most gospel acts in the music industry are hypocrites because of the fact that they do gospel and I don't. That doesn't make them more righteous than me because they all aim at the same purpose that is to entertain Ghanaians." He told Andy Dosty



Dada Hafco

Sharing his opinion about the ‘devil’ tag placed on secular artistes, Dada Hafco has established that most Christians do not know much about the teachings of their faith. He stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz that a true Christian is one who doesn’t discriminate.



“Jesus Christ who we are all serving and look up to never discriminated against anybody and as a matter of fact, he came to save those who were lost. For anybody to pass judgement that secular artistes were demons or devils and as such Diana’s win meant heaven had triumphed over hell was just ignorant. God blessed us with the talent in that regard, we are also enjoying the grace of God. If we were demons, do you think that God will bestow His grace on us?



Praye



‘Praye h)neh)’ popularly known as choirmaster said secular artistes should rather be commended for entertaining people consistently. To him, secular artistes just like gospel artistes also make people happy with their songs and so there should be no room for judgements.



“We are also making people happy through our music and it’s hypocritical to think that because one is not doing Gospel music, he is evil or not righteous. And who are those making such judgements? Are they not human beings who sin? It is work we are doing just like a footballer, a teacher or a doctor. This is also my profession and I have to look for money to take care of my family,” he stated in an interview with Graphic showbiz.