2
Menu
Entertainment

3 celebrities who are celebrating birthdays on Valentine’s Day

AFIA And Others.png These celebrities are celebrating their birthdays on Valentine's Day

Mon, 14 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian celebrities mark their birthdays on February 14

Celebrities flaunt birthday photos online

February 14 marks Valentine’s Day

This special day, February 14, is not only dedicated to lovers but also to celebrate the birthdays of some individuals, including celebrities.

February 14 is traditionally set aside for love and romance, and for these individuals, Valentine's Day means even more, as they try to squeeze in birthday celebrations alongside the hearts, roses, and candies usually flaunted on social media.

They have shared pictures of themselves on social media, drawing countless reactions from friends and colleagues on social media.

With their Zodiac sign known as Aquarius, being born on Valentine's Day according to modern western astrology puts an individual firmly in the camp of philanthropists and peacemakers.

Western astrologers believe that persons born in the month of February, by their very nature, are extreme givers.

They are also noted as justice seekers and will fight for their rights at all costs.

Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who were born on Valentine’s Day, February 14

Amerado

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AMERADO (@amerado_burner)



Afia Scwarzenegger

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)



Freedom Jacob Caesar also known as Chedda

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: