3 celebrity kids rocking dreadlocks at a tender age

Celebrity Kids With Locs Celebrity kids with locs

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Having dreadlocks these days has amassed a major surge in popularity, unlike the stigma it had back in the day.

People in the past were either tagged as armed robbers, dirty or smokers.

Whilst it is expected for women to keep these kinds of hairstyles, some men of varying ethnic backgrounds have waded into the fashion.

Some parents, due to the new modern beliefs and lifestyles have adopted these hairstyles for their children.

In Ghana, some celebrities have ignored the rigid beauty standards that have discouraged many and are working on their children.

Take a look at the celebrity kids in Ghana who defy and redefine beauty standards with their incredible locs.

Scroll below for the images:

Mzbel's son, Aaron Amoah



Shatta Wale and Michy's son, Majesty

Fameye's son, Arvid Famiye Jnr







