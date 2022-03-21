File photo: These cocktails are easy to make, especially at home

Some three easy cocktail recipes have been identified for you while you relax at home after some house chores or perhaps a house party with friends and family.

Interestingly, you don’t need a full bar to be able to mix these drinks. Just a bunch of common ingredients usually seated in your kitchen cabinet or the refrigerator could help.



For instance, ingredients such as citrus or even ice cubes have zero tendency of breaking your bank account.



If you want a touch of alcohol, rum or vodka won’t be a bad choice.



Syrups are optional.



Let’s take a look at some cocktails you should probably try at home<\b>



1. Mint Julep: Bourbon/Whiskey + Mint + Sugar<\b>

In this case, you’d need some ice. Firstly, you’ll have to make a simple syrup. No, really, it is simple. Just combine the water and sugar and bring to a boil. Stir until the sugar has completely dissolved. Place your mint in the syrup and refrigerate for an hour. Then place the mix in a cocktail shaker with your whiskey. Strain the mix and voila! Do well to top it up with some ice and some mint for garnish. You’re ready to get buzzed, Bomber.







2. Moscow Mule: Vodka + Ginger Beer/Juice + Lime Juice<\b>



Russia is in the news for all the wrong reasons but here’s a great one for your glass. This simple-to-do cocktail requires just a simple mix of the above ingredients. Less lime juice since you don’t want to much zest.







3. Daiquiri: Rum + Lime Juice + Sugar<\b>

Do not let these bars in Osu fool you. It is easy to make a daiquiri without all the cocktail shaker cartwheels and gymnastics. These bartenders shake it up unnecessarily like it’s the E-levy debate.



A simple mix of these ingredients and you’re gone in the wind. We suggest Bacardi Supreme. It is a bit pricey but trust a few ounces and the job is done.



Happy sipping, cocktail lovers.



