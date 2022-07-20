3 effective ways to save money in the university

Be wise in your spending in the university to save some money

A wise person (me) once said that the best way to keep track of the economy is to look at the price of fuel. And as I stand in front of a Shell shop right now, staring at the signboard, I can’t help but think of my fellow broke brothers and sisters that will be returning to their campuses next semester.

In anticipation of you losing so much money because (let’s face the reality) you will overspend, here are three (3) unique ways to stay financially afloat while in university.



1. Gari and Indomie



Gone are the days when you could order waakye with spaghetti, a piece of meat, an egg, and salad and still end up with a nice total of fewer than 10 cedis. Stop being a 'dbee' and invest in gari and Indomie today! No, I’m not suggesting you combine them, the economy isn’t that bad yet… but if you want to, it’s well within your rights.



2. It’s not every party you have to attend

To my girls who are Instagram baddies and my bros who are dying for 'nyash' or anyone who is really involved in college nightlife, you don’t need to be at every event. Legon, you’re there; Cantonments, you’re there; Osu, you’re there; even Kumasi, you’re there; meanwhile, your university is in Berekuso. Take advice, please. Take advice.



3. Starve



If you say you didn’t see this one coming, you’re lying. There’s nothing a little dry fasting can’t solve. Whether you add the prayers or not, you’ll be saving the money you would have otherwise spent on food. Side effects include nausea, malnutrition, etc. but it’s for the best.