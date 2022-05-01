3 essential forms of support a man needs from his woman

A file photo of lovers

Straight to the point, men want support. He is marrying you because he wants to succeed and he needs you to help him win.

A great man needs your support to succeed and also build a family together.



1. He needs your physical support



You practically offer a helping hand in his vision. I once saw the picture of apostle Selman's fiancee handling the video coverage of one his programmes years back.



You want to marry a man and always cross your legs like the queen of the universe while he labours, sweat, does all the hard work to fulfil his destiny/calling/vision and you want him to help you in the kitchen and treats you like the queen of the universe?



2. He needs your spiritual, moral and financial support in the form of daily prayers and intercession



He needs your financial support by sharing your money with him to ensure he fulfils his dreams. He wants to invest in a 500k business, he has 350k, why not help with 150k if you have and can really help? He needs your moral support by encouraging him, being there when he needs you, cheering him on etc.

3. He needs your bedroom support in marriage



This makes him feel needed, wanted, and admired. Good sex also boosts his self-confidence and ultimately helps him succeed.



When you see a man going crazy for a woman, running after her, being at her beck and call, it is not just because she knows how to paint her face, catwalk, looks and seduce him, it is because she meets the deepest need of his life.



So many ladies are afraid to support their men out of the fear he will abandon them the moment he succeeds.



Yes, a man who is not your own will abandon you. Make sure you marry a man who genuinely loves you, cares about you as much as you do and will never leave you nor forsake you no matter what happens.