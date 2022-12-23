0
3 fined GH¢2,880 for aiding Shatta Wale to publish false news

Shatta Wale 32x .png shatta Wale

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Three persons who aided Charles Nii Armah Mensah, other­wise known as Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall artist, to publish on social media that the musician had been shot, have been fined by an Accra Circuit Court.

The trio, Kojo Owusu Ko­ranteng, also known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator also known as Gangee and Iddrisu Yussif, who appeared before the Court on Friday, pleaded guilty to the charges of aiding and abetting a crime.

The court presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Kowah Quarsh­ie convicted them on their own pleas and sentenced them to a fine of GH¢960 each, making GH¢2,880 in total.

In default, each person would serve a two-week imprisonment.

Shatta Wale on June 29, 2022, was fined GH¢2,000 for pub­lishing false news.

This was after he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. Shatta Wale, in default, was to serve three months’ imprison­ment.

Shatta Wale on October 18, 2021, published on social media that he had been shot following a prophecy by an Accra-based prophet.

The three people were said to have aided the musician by pub­lishing the false news.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
